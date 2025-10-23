TARC Limited: Creating enriching, sustainable living spaces

TARC Limited, a prominent name in the real estate sector, has carved a niche for itself by focusing on high-value, luxury residential and commercial projects, primarily in the Delhi NCR region. The company, which was formerly known as Anant Raj Global Limited, rebranded to TARC Limited in 2021. With a history spanning over five decades, the company’s journey began as a construction and contracting firm under the guidance of its founder, Anil Sarin.

The company’s vision is driven by Sarin, the chairman, who brings with him over 50 years of experience. He is complemented by Amar Sarin, managing director and CEO. Muskaan Sarin serves as a whole-time director. The company’s projects often draw inspiration from India’s rich cultural heritage.

TARC Tripundra: Located in Delhi, the project offers sprawling, fully-loaded homes with premium interiors and fittings. The focus is on a holistic living experience.

• TARC Kailasa: Situated in New Delhi, it is envisioned as a testament to ‘handcrafted living’. The project focuses on providing an unparalleled lifestyle.

• TARC Ishva: Located in Gurugram, the project aims to revolutionise the concept of luxury living. The project’s design is inspired by the four cardinal directions, emphasising balance and harmony.

• TARC Maceo: Another successful project in Gurugram, Maceo combines secure, serene living with a thoughtful array of amenities. Also Read Sunteck Realty: Enclaves for the elite TARC Limited has made a significant mark with its portfolio of luxury and high-value projects that redefine urban living. These projects are characterised by meticulous design, state-of-the-art amenities, and a focus on creating a serene and exclusive living environment. Some of their notable luxury projects include:

TARC Limited places a strong emphasis on sustainability and CSR. Its approach is guided by the principle of ‘Sraddha’. TARC incorporates cutting-edge, environmentally friendly solutions into its projects, which includes integrating renewable energy sources like solar power and using eco-friendly materials.

The company is dedicated to water conservation and also implements comprehensive recycling programmes and waste-to-energy strategies. TARC’s developments are designed to include ample green spaces and well-planned gardens with native plant species.

The company’s focus on creating enriching and sustainable living spaces is, in itself, a form of social contribution by improving urban lifestyles and providing a better quality of life for its customers.