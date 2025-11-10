With AI, India's employment market is evolving, not shrinking: Madhu Kurup

From where I sit, hiring in India right now feels like driving on a clear road with a few sharp turns,” says Madhu Kurup, vice-president of engineering at Indeed India, a global job-matching and hiring platform. “There’s progress, but everyone’s keeping a hand on the brake. Companies are hiring, but they are doing so with intent and discipline.”

Job postings in India remain 69 percent above pre-pandemic levels, indicating that the formal sector continues to perform strongly and there may be signs of stabilisation. At the same time, in the current scenario, they fell 0.8 percent in September, the sixth consecutive monthly decline, and are 16 percent lower than a year ago, with companies increasingly focussed on finding candidates with skills that match evolving business needs.

As the market reflects cautious optimism, Kurup, who is based in Seattle, US, not only discusses India’s evolving hiring landscape compared to the global scenario, but also sheds light on how artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are impacting how the country works, learns, and hires. Edited excerpts:

Q. How has India’s hiring landscape changed compared to global markets, especially since the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)?

In global markets, AI-based hiring is like assembling a seasoned orchestra, while in India, it’s like nurturing a new band: The available talent is abundant and enthusiastic, but you have to teach them the music as you go.

