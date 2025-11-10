With AI, India's employment market is evolving, not shrinking: Madhu Kurup

From where I sit, hiring in India right now feels like driving on a clear road with a few sharp turns,” says Madhu Kurup, vice-president of engineering at Indeed India, a global job-matching and hiring platform. “There’s progress, but everyone’s keeping a hand on the brake. Companies are hiring, but they are doing so with intent and discipline.”
Job postings in India remain 69 percent above pre-pandemic levels, indicating that the formal sector continues to perform strongly and there may be signs of stabilisation. At the same time, in the current scenario, they fell 0.8 percent in September, the sixth consecutive monthly decline, and are 16 percent lower than a year ago, with companies increasingly focussed on finding candidates with skills that match evolving business needs.
As the market reflects cautious optimism, Kurup, who is based in Seattle, US, not only discusses India’s evolving hiring landscape compared to the global scenario, but also sheds light on how artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are impacting how the country works, learns, and hires. Edited excerpts:
Q. How has India’s hiring landscape changed compared to global markets, especially since the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)?
In global markets, AI-based hiring is like assembling a seasoned orchestra, while in India, it’s like nurturing a new band: The available talent is abundant and enthusiastic, but you have to teach them the music as you go.
India is adopting AI talent faster than many global markets. One of the strongest drivers of growth remains AI—from eight percent a year ago, nearly 12 percent of job postings now mention AI. This creates a large, dynamic talent pool but also emphasises the importance of structured mentoring and skills development. From a strategic perspective, this is shaping India not just as a market for AI adoption, but as a testing ground for solutions that will influence global practices.
Q Are AI and automation the main factors driving layoffs?
AI and automation are changing the shape of work, not erasing it. Indeed’s joint research with the World Economic Forum shows that 69 percent of over 2,800 skills studied were found to have a low or very low likelihood of being substituted by AI. Therefore, the future of work is collaboration, not replacement.
Globally, we are seeing organisations use AI to make teams more productive and to create new roles around automation management, AI literacy, and human-machine coordination. So, I feel the real shift isn’t about layoffs but rather about reskilling and realigning.
Q. How big is the demand-supply gap for AI skills in India by 2027?
The demand for AI talent in India is growing rapidly, but the demand-supply gap is only growing wider. According to a report I read, the country will need over 1.2 million AI professionals by 2027, yet current training pipelines suggest we may fall short by more than a million skilled individuals.
It’s the nature of the gap, not just the numbers, that is striking. In India, the talent exists, but reskilling, mentoring, and practical experience are critical to filling this gap.
We’re seeing this firsthand. Companies are eager to hire AI specialists, yet finding candidates who can immediately contribute to real-world projects remains a challenging task. India has the raw talent to lead globally in AI, but closing this gap will require collaboration across companies, educators, and the workforce itself.
Also Read: AI is changing the rules of recruitment
Q. For both technical and non-technical roles, which skill sets are now becoming more valuable?
Skills like AI, machine learning, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are clearly critical in tech. But the bigger story is how AI is permeating non-tech roles—from blue-collar workers using generative AI to improve efficiency to mid-career professionals upskilling to remain relevant. Our data shows that over a third of professionals expect to use generative AI regularly, and this adoption is only going to accelerate.
The future of work will reward adaptability, digital fluency, and problem-solving more than any single technical skill. India is becoming a living lab for this transformation, since it is a place where AI adoption is happening at multiple levels, across sectors, and is forcing companies to rethink talent strategies from the ground up.
Q. Are companies evaluating candidates on skills over degrees?
Over the years, I’ve realised that when we focus on a skills-first approach, we end up hiring people who may not have the ‘perfect’ resume but have the right skills and potential.
In India, the emphasis has shifted to skills and demonstrable capability rather than formal degrees. Our research shows that about eight in 10 employers now prioritise practical, job-ready skills, particularly in areas like AI, cybersecurity, and software development. But soft skills like communication, collaboration, and critical thinking remain crucial differentiators. Around 27 percent of employers report that freshers often need support in workplace readiness, highlighting the need for balanced skill sets. Even with strong technical knowhow, candidates who demonstrate curiosity, learning agility, and the ability to navigate real-world challenges are the ones to thrive.
Q. Is there any space for human judgement when it comes to hiring?
Hiring is becoming less about choosing between data or people, and more about combining both to make smarter, more collaborative decisions.
We are looking at a collaborative model where AI supports human decision-making, making the process more efficient and inclusive, but not fully replacing the need for human insight, empathy, and ethical oversight. Human judgement will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future.
AI handles the heavy lifting, as it can process data faster, identify patterns, and reduce bias, letting people focus on what really matters: Building relationships, mentoring talent, and making thoughtful, long-term decisions.
Q. What would your advice be to both employers and job seekers navigating hiring in the age of AI?
Adaptability will define success in the age of AI. Employers should blend technology with human insight, prioritise fairness, and invest in upskilling. Job seekers should focus on continuous learning, optimise for AI-driven processes, and highlight their unique strengths. With deliberate effort, AI can be a tool for inclusion and opportunity.
Q. Given the current volatility in the Indian job market, what can we expect in the next six to 12 months?
India’s hiring market is stabilising. The IT sector is experiencing growth, with new roles emerging in AI and digital transformation. Globally, markets are cooling down too. We’re seeing slower, more selective growth rather than a sharp downturn.
First Published: Nov 10, 2025, 12:41Subscribe Now
(This story appears in the Nov 04, 2025 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)
- Home /
- Leadership /
- With-ai-indias-employment-market-is-evolving-not-shrinking-madhu-kurup