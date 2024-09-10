Awe and trepidation as AI comes for smartphones

AFP visited the coastal California city of Santa Cruz to ask passersby to test out the features on the phone, as Google and Apple increasingly integrate AI into their products, in what they say is becoming a transformative time for the devices central to modern life
Matthew Day was keen to find out if an artificial intelligence-packed Google Pixel 9 smartphone could tell him a great local fishing spot.California Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin had it whip up a playful picture of her dog in front of the state capitol building.Igor Gaspar launched into a discussion with the Pixel regarding causes of inflation.Fascination tinged with concern was a common reaction as people in Santa Cruz dabbled with a Pixel 9 and its capabilities, including the ability to "add" oneself to pictures and having a whip-smart digital assistant at one's command.