The Nokia 3210 returns, offering a retro alternative to modern smartphones

The legendary Nokia 3210, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and sold some 160 million units worldwide in its day, is about to be revived in a (slightly) more modern form. This resurrection is sure to delight fans of so-called dumbphones, or handsets with the bare minimum of features.The Nokia 3210 is a phone that marked its era, not only with its attractive price, but also with its interchangeable cases, customizable ringtones and pre-installed games. While it will retain its original design, the 2024 version of the Nokia 3210 is nonetheless expected to feature a slightly larger and color screen (2.4 inches, compared with the original 1.5 inches), a 2-Megapixel camera and a USB-C port for charging. It will be 4G compatible and able to accommodate a microSD card to boost its storage space. The cherry on the cake is that the phone will still feature the famous Snake game. Its release is likely to be made official sometime in May.