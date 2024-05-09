The Nokia 3210 returns, offering a retro alternative to modern smartphones

T

he legendary Nokia 3210, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and sold some 160 million units worldwide in its day, is about to be revived in a (slightly) more modern form. This resurrection is sure to delight fans of so-called dumbphones, or handsets with the bare minimum of features.The Nokia 3210 is a phone that marked its era, not only with its attractive price, but also with its interchangeable cases, customizable ringtones and pre-installed games. While it will retain its original design, the 2024 version of the Nokia 3210 is nonetheless expected to feature a slightly larger and color screen (2.4 inches, compared with the original 1.5 inches), a 2-Megapixel camera and a USB-C port for charging. It will be 4G compatible and able to accommodate a microSD card to boost its storage space. The cherry on the cake is that the phone will still feature the famous Snake game. Its release is likely to be made official sometime in May.This is not the first time that Nokia, now owned by Finnish group HMD Global, has played the nostalgia card. For several years now, the brand has multiplied its releases of revisited iconic models. This has already been the case with the 3310 and the 8110, each time slightly updated.While this type of device is primarily aimed at those nostalgic for the brand's history, it also appeals to users looking to bypass the time-sink of a smartphone. Hence, the small but no less significant success over the past few years of dumbphones, devices offering only basic functions, ie, making calls, sending and receiving SMS, a calendar and a few pre-installed games, a calculator and a camera. These phones are aimed at anyone who wants to disconnect from all kinds of notifications and social networks. Nowadays, switching off from social media has become a real selling point. Just like nostalgia.