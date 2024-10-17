Climate change solutions not always good for biodiversity: IPBES report

The IPBES will publish a report in December on how different crises—including climate change and biodiversity loss—are closely related and should be addressed together, not in isolation
Some approaches to tackling global warming can have unintended knock-on consequences for nature and the protection of biodiversity, say scientists urging a more coordinated effort on these challenges.
"Sometimes by trying to find a solution to a problem, we risk creating damage elsewhere," Anne Larigauderie at the Intergovernmental Scientific and Political Platform on Biodiversity (IPBES), an expert independent body, told AFP.