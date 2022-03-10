



Do you speak "Láadan" or "Nüshu"? If you have never heard of these terms, don't worry: few of us have! In any case, whether you are male, female or non-binary, these two languages specifically created by or for women give us an example of how language can be linked to culture.



How about a little immersion into the history of languages spoken and invented by women? That's the idea that the Babbel platform had on the occasion of International Women's Day, as it delved into two unusual and little-known languages.



"Most gender specific language"



Words for expressing women's emotions



From Làadan to "mansplaining"

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.