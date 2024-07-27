Mark Zuckerberg, AI's 'open source' evangelist

The 40-year-old tech tycoon laid out his vision in an open letter titled "Open Source AI is the Path Forward" this week. Here is what you need to know about the open versus closed model AI debate
Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, has become an unexpected evangelist for open source technology when it comes to developing artificial intelligence, pitting him against OpenAI and Google.
