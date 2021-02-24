  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Three-wheelers account for bulk of EV sales in India

A look at the breakup of electric vehicles sales in the country in 2019

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 24, 2021 03:21:34 PM IST
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 03:58:13 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
We want to mentor women and help them turn entrepreneurs: Ranveer Allahbadia
A digital firewall in Myanmar, built with guns and wire cutters