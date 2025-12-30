No shortcuts, no frenzy: PayU’s long game in Indian fintech

In Indian fintech, scale has seldom been the hardest challenge. Distribution is expansive, adoption is rapid, and once digital behaviors set in, demand accelerates. What truly defines success is discipline. The strength of governance, depth of risk culture, and rigor in product design that allow growth to be sustained without strain, and progress without compromise.

Over the last few years, as payments expanded rapidly and scrutiny increased, the sector gained a clear insight. Sustainable growth is built on strong guardrails. Speed, when matched with compliance, earns confidence. And scale, anchored in trust, becomes resilient, even when tested.

PayU, India’s leading diversified fintech platform, believes these guardrails are required to meet the burgeoning needs of the Indian digital economy. “Compliance isn’t a checklist for us, it’s a product capability. In fact, compliance is and will always be one of our competitive advantages in the market” says Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU.

That philosophy isn’t cosmetic, it’s structural, reflected in robust governance frameworks, a deep risk and legal bench, and an open cadence of dialogue with regulators. And the payoff is tangible. PayU was granted all three RBI authorizations - online, offline, and cross‑border which well-positions the company to work more cohesively with the regulator and the government in building solutions which are more enduring in nature.

“Getting a unified payment license from the RBI is a testament to PayU’s compliance-first approach and trust of the regulators in our governance. The fact that we're now among the few players with all three licenses – online, offline, and cross-border, opens massive opportunities for us, including the ability to provide our customers with all relevant payment solutions.”, says Anirban Mukherjee.

