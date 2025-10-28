Can artificial rain wash away Delhi’s post-Diwali smog?

At an airstrip, a modified Cessna 206-H aircraft stands ready. On its wings are small canisters filled with a mix of chemical salt particles. Inside, meteorologists and engineers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur monitor weather data, watching for the right moment when the humidity and cloud height align perfectly.

When the India Meteorological Department (IMD) gives its signal, the aircraft takes off, climbing to specific heights of several thousand feet. Once positioned under or within clouds, the seeding flares are ignited.

Inside the cloud, invisible water droplets begin to form and grow as they combine with each other; the salt particles encourage the droplets to merge and grow heavier. If all works as expected, within minutes or hours, the droplets begin to fall. First, a drizzle, then in a steady shower. From the ground, it looks like natural rain, but it’s one nudged into existence by science.

In a bid to wash out ambient pollution and smog, this is what the Delhi government hopes to accomplish with its cloud seeding operation, a method that has been around since the 1940s. As the national capital once again struggles under a blanket of post-Diwali smog, the city government is preparing to experiment with artificial rain for the first time. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on October 23 that if weather conditions stay favourable, Delhi could witness its first-ever cloud seeding-induced rainfall on Wednesday.

However, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed that cloud-seeding would take place on Tuesday (October 28) as the weather conditions are favourable. "The flight will arrive in Delhi once the visibility improves (in Kanpur). The cloud seeding trial will be conducted today," he told PTI.

