'Rearming' Europe: EU chief unveils 800-billion-euro plan

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday presented a plan to mobilise some 800 billion euros ($843 billion) for Europe's defence—and help provide "immediate" military support for Ukraine after Washington suspended aid.

The move came hours after US President Donald Trump announced the aid freeze, intensifying Washington's push for a peace deal with Russia and confirming its pivot away from Kyiv and its European allies.

"Europe faces a clear and present danger on a scale that none of us has seen in our adult lifetime," the European Commission president said in a letter to EU leaders.

"We are ready to step up," she wrote in presenting the plan, to be examined at a Thursday summit on Ukraine and European defence.

Key to the proposals are steps to spur defence investments by the EU's 27 member states by easing the bloc's strict budget rules, as well as a new 150-billion-euro loan facility.