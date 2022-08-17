India@75: A nation in the making
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. Reebok-owner ABG agrees to buy fashion group Ted Baker

Reebok-owner ABG agrees to buy fashion group Ted Baker

Ted Baker has struggled in the face of fierce online competition before and during the Covid pandemic, and will be bought out for $254 million

By AFP
Published: Aug 17, 2022 12:08:56 PM IST
Updated: Aug 17, 2022 12:24:09 PM IST

Reebok-owner ABG agrees to buy fashion group Ted BakerA Ted Baker store is seen on Regent Street, in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. Image: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls


London, United Kingdom: Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of sports clothes marque Reebok and leisure wear maker Juicy Couture, has agreed to buy struggling British fashion group Ted Baker, the pair announced Tuesday.

ABG has struck a deal to buy the 35-year-old company for £211 million ($254 million).

Like other bricks-and-mortar businesses, Ted Baker has struggled in the face of fierce online competition before and during the Covid pandemic.

Related stories

"Ted Baker is a highly regarded, uniquely British brand whose strong fashion credibility resonates with consumers around the world," ABG chief executive Jamie Salter said in a statement.

"We are excited to build on the brand's global foundation through a business model focused on licensing, wholesale, retail, digital and strategic marketing partnerships."

Ted Baker shares surged 17 percent in London deals in a move that reflected the offer price.

© Agence France-Presse

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Out with the green: US homeowners are making their gardens drought-resistant