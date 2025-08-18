Road to recovery: Time taken to close an insolvency process inches up

India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was designed to streamline the resolution of corporate distress. However, procedural delays and lower recovery for creditors pose some challenges.

Data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) suggests the average time taken to close a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has climbed steadily, from an average of 550 days in 2022 to 724 days in 2025, over double the maximum time prescribed. The analysis considers data for the June quarter of each year. This trend points towards a significant slowdown in a process designed for speed. According to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a CIRP is to be completed within a maximum time of 330 days, including extension or litigation.

The data on ongoing cases further underscores this challenge, with 78 percent of CIRPs taking more than 270 days to conclude. About 8,500 new CIRP cases were admitted in the 2025 June quarter compared to 8,300 cases in the previous quarter.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill 2025, with a specific focus on speeding up the insolvency proceedings in the country. The Bill, which has been referred to a Select Committee of the House, among other amendments, also empowers creditors to consider out-of-court settlements in cases of genuine business failures.