Inside Salesforce’s Agentic AI bet

Salesforce India has posted a staggering 47 percent year-on-year revenue growth, touching Rs 13,384.5 crore. The company says the surge reflects strong demand for AI-powered solutions and its push toward what it calls the 'Agentic Enterprise'—a model where humans and AI agents work together to deliver personalised, trusted experiences at scale.

“India continues to be a powerhouse of growth and innovation for Salesforce,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India. “The trust our customers place in us is clearly reflected in the strong momentum and growth trajectory we’ve achieved in India over the last few years. We are empowering businesses to adopt the Agentic Enterprise model, using AI not merely for automation, but as a catalyst for genuine innovation that delivers significant value for their customers, employees, and the wider community.” She added: “The next chapter of AI belongs to those who can blend technology with purpose. India has the talent, ambition, and vision to lead this change.”

This announcement comes just weeks after Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s global CEO and co-founder, declared the dawn of the Agentic Enterprise at Dreamforce 2025 in San Francisco. “We’ve gone through cloud, mobile, social, predictive AI—and now we’re entering the era of agentic AI,” Benioff told thousands of attendees during his keynote. He urged businesses to get the basics right: “You have got to get your data right. You have got to get to more integrated solutions. You have got to get the priorities right. You have to get the governance right.” Citing a recent MIT study that found most generative AI pilots fail, Benioff added: “We all saw that just making our own models or rolling it ourselves, or DIYing it, isn’t going to do it. We need to all be on this journey together to get to this better place that, in our vision, is the Agentic Enterprise.”

Dreamforce 2025 showcased a sweeping set of innovations anchored by Agentforce 360, a unified platform embedding AI agents across sales, service, marketing, commerce, IT, HR, and supply chain workflows. Salesforce also introduced Agentforce Vibes, a natural-language-driven “vibe coding” tool for building apps from simple descriptions, and rebranded its data engine as Data 360 to deliver real-time, trusted context for AI agents.

Salesforce also announced a host of strategic partnerships. OpenAI integrations now bring Agentforce apps into ChatGPT and enable commerce via the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP). In practice, this means Agentforce 360 apps will surface directly inside ChatGPT, allowing enterprises to query CRM data, build Tableau dashboards, and even complete purchases through ACP. Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, summed up the future of AI as “unlocking potential for humanity at levels we can’t even comprehend.” To achieve that, he stressed three essentials: integrating with the tools people already use, creating new experiences that help them do more, and ensuring it’s “all trust-based.”

