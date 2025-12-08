Inside Salesforce’s Agentic AI bet

Salesforce India has posted a staggering 47 percent year-on-year revenue growth, touching Rs 13,384.5 crore. The company says the surge reflects strong demand for AI-powered solutions and its push toward what it calls the 'Agentic Enterprise'—a model where humans and AI agents work together to deliver personalised, trusted experiences at scale.
“India continues to be a powerhouse of growth and innovation for Salesforce,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India. “The trust our customers place in us is clearly reflected in the strong momentum and growth trajectory we’ve achieved in India over the last few years. We are empowering businesses to adopt the Agentic Enterprise model, using AI not merely for automation, but as a catalyst for genuine innovation that delivers significant value for their customers, employees, and the wider community.” She added: “The next chapter of AI belongs to those who can blend technology with purpose. India has the talent, ambition, and vision to lead this change.”
This announcement comes just weeks after Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s global CEO and co-founder, declared the dawn of the Agentic Enterprise at Dreamforce 2025 in San Francisco. “We’ve gone through cloud, mobile, social, predictive AI—and now we’re entering the era of agentic AI,” Benioff told thousands of attendees during his keynote. He urged businesses to get the basics right: “You have got to get your data right. You have got to get to more integrated solutions. You have got to get the priorities right. You have to get the governance right.” Citing a recent MIT study that found most generative AI pilots fail, Benioff added: “We all saw that just making our own models or rolling it ourselves, or DIYing it, isn’t going to do it. We need to all be on this journey together to get to this better place that, in our vision, is the Agentic Enterprise.”
Dreamforce 2025 showcased a sweeping set of innovations anchored by Agentforce 360, a unified platform embedding AI agents across sales, service, marketing, commerce, IT, HR, and supply chain workflows. Salesforce also introduced Agentforce Vibes, a natural-language-driven “vibe coding” tool for building apps from simple descriptions, and rebranded its data engine as Data 360 to deliver real-time, trusted context for AI agents.
Salesforce also announced a host of strategic partnerships. OpenAI integrations now bring Agentforce apps into ChatGPT and enable commerce via the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP). In practice, this means Agentforce 360 apps will surface directly inside ChatGPT, allowing enterprises to query CRM data, build Tableau dashboards, and even complete purchases through ACP. Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, summed up the future of AI as “unlocking potential for humanity at levels we can’t even comprehend.” To achieve that, he stressed three essentials: integrating with the tools people already use, creating new experiences that help them do more, and ensuring it’s “all trust-based.”
Commerce also got a boost with Stripe, which will power Instant Checkout for Agentforce Commerce, while an expanded alliance with Anthropic brings Claude models into Agentforce for regulated industries and integrates Claude with Slack for conversational workflows.
Context is key
Benioff emphasised that context is the cornerstone of AI success, underscoring why Salesforce rebuilt its entire product suite on the Agentforce 360 platform.
According to Benioff, this transformation has been unprecedented: “We’ve gone faster with Agentforce than we have gone with any other technology.” The new Agentforce, he said, is designed to work across every Salesforce app, bringing voice capabilities, predictable accuracy, and intelligence rooted in context—critical for enterprises aiming to close the “agentic divide” and unlock the full potential of AI.
Salesforce has built more than 300 industry-specific agents spanning financial services, healthcare, public sector, manufacturing, consumer goods, and communications—all powered by the Agentforce 360 platform. Benioff explained that the new architecture brings together voice capabilities, model flexibility, observability, and orchestration, alongside agent-to-agent collaboration.
During a press briefing, Srini Tallapragada, president and chief engineering and customer success officer, Salesforce, made it clear that enterprises are done with “cool demos” and want measurable impact. “Every customer says, ‘We’ve got a lot of pilots, a lot of demos, but we are not getting business value,’” he said. That demand is shaping Salesforce’s approach: embedding AI in the flow of work and moving from prompt engineering to context engineering.
“LLMs alone are not enough. You need agents. You need context,” Tallapragada explained, defining context as a combination of enterprise-wide data access, memory, and reinforcement loops—capabilities delivered by the Agentforce 360 platform.
Jayesh Govindarajan, executive vice president, Salesforce AI, Agentforce, reinforced that point with hard numbers. “We launched Agentforce about a year ago at the last Dreamforce event. Since then, adoption has been unprecedented,” he said. “We now have around 12,000 companies trying Agentforce, with 6,000 of them as paying customers.” Internally, Salesforce has been its own biggest proving ground: “About 1.8 million conversations in the last two months alone, and 77 percent of cases that used to come in are now resolved by our agents—that’s roughly $120 million saved.”
Beyond cost savings, Govindarajan stressed the qualitative impact: “These are conversations customers wouldn’t have had otherwise—they’d be stuck on hold. Now they’re getting answers around the clock.” The sales side tells a similar story: “We’ve responded to 30,000–40,000 leads we would never have touched otherwise. These leads are now qualified before a salesperson gets involved, so they’re much higher quality.”
Nagarro, a leading digital engineering company, has introduced a range of new Agentic AI solutions powered by Salesforce. Viyom Jain, Managing Director and Global Business Unit Head, Enterprise Products, says, “It [Agentforce] has empowered organisations to move from automation to autonomy by unlocking new levels of efficiency, insight, and innovation, helping Salesforce users to work smarter, increase productivity, and deliver richer customer experiences.”
Govindarajan also highlighted Salesforce’s edge in the fast-evolving agentic AI space: “Our key differentiator is that we’re the only platform with a clear definition of the job to be done.” He explained that Salesforce can uniquely convert job metadata into an agentic framework with high fidelity, layer in contextual data from across the ecosystem, and leverage existing business logic—flows and APIs—as building blocks.
For instance, San Francisco-based Outdoo.ai is making AI-driven coaching seamless for sales and customer success teams—something that would earlier be done in person. “We have an AppExchange app, so all the sellers and customer success people can practise inside Salesforce itself—they don’t have to switch between multiple apps,” says Snehal Nimje, co-founder and CEO of the company. This integration ensures that training becomes part of the daily workflow: “Since sellers and customer success teams are already updating records and managing leads on Salesforce, their training also resides inside Salesforce. Everything is integrated, and the experience is seamless.”
Outdoo’s role-play agents use generative AI at the core but go beyond simple automation. “Generative AI is the foundation, but agents orchestrate multiple things to achieve a capability,” Nimje explains. For Outdoo, that capability is coaching—providing instant feedback, scheduling drills, and even recommending micro-training based on performance. “Eventually, it will be like an organisation of agents managing multiple processes to automate a lot of things,” he adds, hinting at the future of agentic AI within enterprise platforms like Salesforce.
Agentic AI adoption in India
Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India, positioned AI as a catalyst for inclusive growth in high-potential regions. “By 2030, India is expected to be the world’s third-largest economy, and ASEAN will be fourth. Together, that’s 25 percent of global GDP and 26 percent of the world’s population,” she said. For these markets, AI isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about bridging service gaps. “We cannot give the level of service our people deserve without technology,” she emphasised.
Drawing parallels with India’s financial inclusion journey, Bhattacharya cited Aadhaar and QR-based payments as examples of how technology transformed access to banking and credit. “AI can do for healthcare, education, and public services what Aadhaar did for financial inclusion,” she said. While developed economies use AI to offset labour shortages, populous nations must see it as empowering: “It enables us to deliver what citizens truly deserve.”
Tallapragada underscored the role of Asia-Pacific customers in shaping Salesforce’s global roadmap. “Some of the most forward-thinking customers pushing our products are in this region—big financial institutions in India, major retailers, and a large bank in the Philippines,” he said. These organisations see AI as a multiplier for growth and competitiveness. “They realise the only way they can scale with the complexity they have is through using these technologies,” Tallapragada explained. While some focus on cost efficiency, many are prioritising growth: “How do I enable growth? How do I enter more markets, more aggressively?” This dual approach—efficiency and expansion—is driving innovation that benefits global markets.
Bhattacharya emphasised that while individual awareness of AI is high across emerging markets, organisational adoption still lags. “Many organisations don’t really know how it is going to help them. They are trying out little experiments, pilots—but how many of them are converting is still a question mark,” she said. To bridge this gap, Salesforce works with businesses to identify pain points and build use cases that deliver measurable value. “Start small, start where you can build on top of it,” she advised, highlighting the advantage of SaaS: “We upgrade our software every four months. If you utilise what’s coming to you, you’ll always be at the market—not behind it.”
A recent report highlighted that 86 percent of Indians expect the government to proactively deliver more relevant services, with key demands including faster response times, 24/7 availability, and stronger data security. To address such gaps, Salesforce recently introduced Agentforce for Public Sector, an AI-powered platform designed to help governments deploy “digital labour”—agents that can automate complex tasks while operating within defined parameters.
However, it has been challenging to get the public sector to adopt agentic AI. “We are a cloud-native company—all our solutions are on the cloud. Traditionally, the public sector has not been very open to the idea of cloud,” says Bhattacharya. However, she notes that attitudes are shifting: “They are far more open today than they ever were, because they realise that with the volume of data required for compute—and for agents to be truly useful—keeping everything on-premises is very difficult.”
Progress is gradual, though. “I wouldn’t say they’ve opened up completely. Given the processes in the public sector, these things take time; it’s not something that happens immediately.” While private sector adoption is accelerating, Bhattacharya believes the public sector is moving in the right direction.
First Published: Dec 08, 2025, 13:37
