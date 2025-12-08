What the Netflix–Warner Bros deal signals for India’s entertainment industry

Netflix has pulled off one of the biggest coups in entertainment history. In a blockbuster $83 billion deal, the streaming giant has outbid Paramount and Comcast to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s premium content engine—home to HBO, Warner Bros Studios, and DC Entertainment. The transaction, expected to close within 12–18 months pending regulatory approvals in the US and EU, instantly gives Netflix a super-premium content bundle and positions it as the most formidable player in global streaming.

A New Global Super-Streamer Is Born

With HBO’s acclaimed catalogue—think Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and DC’s superhero universe—Netflix is set to command nearly 33 percent of US streaming hours, according to Nielsen estimates. That’s 50 percent bigger than Amazon Prime’s 21 percent share and enough to surpass YouTube in total TV watch time. The combined entity will hold around 14 percent of overall TV share in the US, making Netflix the largest entertainer in the market.

This consolidation forces rivals like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV to rethink their content spend, M&A strategies, and library depth. For Hollywood, the implications are seismic: mega-budget scripts could increasingly bypass theatres for OTT-first launches, threatening exhibitors worldwide.

Netflix Sharpens Its SVOD Leadership

In India, the deal strengthens Netflix’s position in the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) segment, where it already leads with around 25 percent share. The expanded catalogue—premium franchises, global originals, and blockbuster films—could unlock average revenue per user (ARPU) upside in a notoriously price-sensitive market.

Netflix’s strategy is clear: consolidate entertainment while JioStar dominates sports. Together, these two giants could reshape India’s media and entertainment landscape. Smaller OTT platforms and linear broadcasters like Zee Entertainment and Sun TV, with limited digital contributions (10–15 percent of revenue), face rising competition and shrinking scale.

