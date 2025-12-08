I didn’t do it for attention: Mandira Bedi on backing women’s cricket

More than two decades before India’s historic win at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, actor Mandira Bedi quietly batted for the sport. Making optimum use of her newfound popularity as an anchor-broadcaster after the 2003 Men’s World Cup, she persuaded corporates and brands to sponsor tournaments and encourage women’s cricket. At times, she even diverted her earnings to promote the game.

In a candid chat with Forbes India, Bedi speaks about why she felt it was the right thing to do, her decision not to speak about her contribution to the game all these years, and how she battled tags like ‘eye candy’ and sexist behaviour while she was a presenter during cricket tournaments. Edited excerpts:

Q. At a time when there wasn’t much awareness about women’s cricket, you stepped in and contributed in your own way. How did it begin?

The 2003 World Cup was a turning point in my career. Cricket is still a male-dominated sport and there was no room for women in broadcasting in those days. But I got acceptance by the end of the tournament. When I came back to India after the World Cup, everybody knew me by my name. Until then, I was the characters that I played on screen. Cricket gave me so much… it made me an anchor, a master of ceremonies, and it made me host events. I wanted to give something back; I wanted to do something for the game.

More than two decades ago, I had gone to the Cricket Club of India [in South Mumbai] for an event. The Indian women’s cricket team was playing a match. And I just went into the pavilion—like you go in for a cold call—and said, ‘Hi, I am Mandira… what tournament is this?’ And the first person I met—Shubhangi Kulkarni, former India player and the secretary of the Women’s Cricket Association of India—explained that India was playing against New Zealand. I continued, ‘How can I help and what can I do for women’s cricket?’ Shubhangi shot back: ‘Oh my gosh, how much time do you have and where can you start?’ That’s how it began.

Q. What were some of the issues ailing women’s cricket?

There were no funds, no visibility and no attention from spectators; there was nothing coming towards women’s cricket. The men’s sport was set—it is cash-rich, visible, seen, loved—and people have been crazily passionate about it for years. I knew the women’s game existed and I knew the team. But where could one read about it or know about it? There was nothing anywhere. In fact, even if there was a World Cup or a big tournament, there wouldn’t even be a two-by-two-inch space in a newspaper.

