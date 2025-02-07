Franchise cricket is the way forward for the women's game globally: Jhulan Goswami

In 1997, a 15-year-old ball girl watching the women’s ODI World Cup final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata decided to take up cricket, inspired by the heroes on the field. Nearly three decades later, one of the stands at the historic ground has been christened after her. Block B of the Eden Gardens was recently unveiled as the Jhulan Goswami Stand to honour a bowler who remains the most prolific among women—even three years after her retirement, no bowler has managed to come within 50 wickets of her tally of 255.

The legacy of Goswami, though, continues even in retirement. In her role as the bowling coach and mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the WPL (Women’s Premier League) and the mentor for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the WCPL (Women’s Caribbean Premier League), the former India captain now plays a key role in developing young talent. Add to that the occasional commentary stints, and Goswami is enjoying a rollicking second innings. “The first was better in the sense that it was in my control, while now I’m outside the boundary line. That way, it was easier to play while coaching is a bit more challenging. But I’m enjoying the second innings as well,” she says.

Ahead of the third season of the WPL, Goswami spoke to Forbes India about the league’s impact, why franchise cricket is the vessel of growth for women’s cricket, and what it means to have a stand named after her. Edited excerpts:

Q. A stand named after you at the stadium that inspired you to take up cricket… that must be a very proud moment for you.

It’s something I had never thought of. I’m thankful to the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) officials for this. But it’s not just about me, I am representing women’s cricket as a whole. It’s the first time a stand has been named after a woman cricketer [in India]. Not just me and my family, but the entire women’s cricket fraternity was proud of that. As a youngster, I just wanted to be there and play at that historic venue, but with the kind of association the stand has now given me to the Eden Gardens, I couldn’t have asked for more.