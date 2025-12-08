Biggest-media-mergers-before-the-netflix-warner-bros-deal

Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery's TV, film studios and streaming division for USD 72 billion, which was announced on Friday, December 6, marks the streaming platform’s largest acquisition ever. It also represents a major turning point for Netflix, which reinvented the Hollywood playbook and transformed the way audiences consume movies and TV shows. The deal comes after weeks of bidding, with Netflix offering nearly USD 28 per share, beating Paramount–Skydance, which had made several offers to buy all of Warner Bros. Discovery, including its cable TV assets. As per reports, the deal is expected to close 12–18 months after Warner Bros.

Discovery completes the previously planned spinoff of its Global Networks division (Discovery Global)—including CNN, TNT, Discovery, etc.—now targeted for Q3 2026. All that will be part of the deal includes Warner Bros.’ film and television studios, HBO / HBO Max and related streaming assets, and the vast film and TV library and major franchises owned by Warner Bros. / HBO.

As per an official statement, Netflix plans to leverage its global streaming platform alongside Warner Bros.’ extensive content library and production strength, offering subscribers a richer catalogue of films and shows. Having built hits like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix will now gain access to Warner Bros.’ century-old collection, including iconic franchises such as Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and DC superheroes like Batman and Superman. The company also confirmed it will keep Warner Bros.’ current operations intact, including theatrical film releases, rather than shifting entirely to streaming.

Similar to the Netflix–Warner Bros. deal, the global entertainment industry has seen a number of mergers and acquisitions in the past due to several reasons. A major one is the need to stand out in the ever-competitive and ever-growing industry, with new streaming platforms joining the likes of the giants—Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Apple TV, etc.

