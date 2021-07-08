  1. Home
Photo of the day: 100 not out

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 8, 2021 02:43:04 PM IST
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 02:47:05 PM IST

 A worker refuels a motorbike at Janpath on July 7, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Petrol price per litre reached Rs 100.25 in New Delhi.

Image: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

