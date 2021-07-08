A worker refuels a motorbike at Janpath on July 7, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Petrol price per litre reached Rs 100.25 in New Delhi.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
The rise of ugly fashion continues with men's jean shorts
Photo of the day: 100 not out
DotPe: Meet the unlikely 'freedom' fighter battling Zomato-Swiggy for riled restaurants
Why family CEOs outperform their non-family predecessors
Bill Gates can remove Melinda French Gates from foundation work in two years
Meet the two Indian women on ICC's inaugural Future Leaders Programme
Across borders and divides, one 'heavenly' refresher cools summer heat
Younger and inclusive: Meet the new Modi Cabinet
MS Dhoni at 40: Milestones of his illustrious career
El Salvador considers mining Bitcoin using energy from a volcano
Battle of the bubbly: French champagne makers incensed by Russia law
Inside Sanjay Mehta's ambition to build India's Y Combinator at 100X.VC
When your nerves get the best of you, change the narrative
Photo of the day: In memoriam
PTI sues Centre, calls digital media code state's 'weapon' to control media