Photo of the Day: Back to 'normal' in Mumbai

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 25, 2020 08:12:17 AM IST
Updated: Oct 24, 2020 11:09:14 AM IST

bg_photo 2- photo of the day- gettyimages-1229235805Commuters stand in queue for tickets and monthly pass at CSMT, on October 22, 2020 in Mumbai, India. 

Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

