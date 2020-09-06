  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Brazilian football announces equal pay

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 6, 2020 09:04:09 AM IST
Updated: Sep 5, 2020 10:58:50 AM IST

brazil women soccer_bgBrazilian Football Confederation chief Rogerio Caboclo said in a statement that its men's and women's national soccer teams will receive equal pay and prize money

Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Batman vs Covid-19
IN PHOTOS: What goes into making a Covid-19 vaccine