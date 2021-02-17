  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Bull run

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 17, 2021 12:43:25 PM IST
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 01:54:58 PM IST

pod_gold bull_gettyimages-1302427650-bgA gold-colored bull statue is seen at Beijing Financial Street on the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Ox, on February 16, 2021 in Beijing, China. 

Image: Hou Yu/ China News Service via Getty Images

