Photo of the day: End of drought

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 5, 2021 12:29:09 PM IST
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 12:39:12 PM IST

Indian hockey team poses for a group photo after winning the Tokyo 2020 Olympics match for bronze at Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan on August 5, 2021.

Image: Bernadett Szabo/ REUTERS

