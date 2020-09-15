  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Gyms reopen as some restrictions lift in Delhi

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 15, 2020 12:13:01 PM IST
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 01:31:06 PM IST

bg_photo of the day_rtx7vjvwA man wearing a face shield trains in a gym which reopened after some restrictions were lifted, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2020. 

Image: Anushree Fadnavis/ Reuters

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

