India’s digital landscape has been rewriting itself at remarkable speed. In almost every conversation with partners and customers, there is a clear shift in what organizations expect from technology. They no longer want transformation stretched over long timelines; they want outcomes that are quick, dependable, and aligned with the pace at which business moves today. In many ways, the country has moved from discussing digital transformation to demanding digital velocity.

When I stepped into my new role at Ingram Micro India, I could immediately sense this urgency. I have spent more than two decades working across Brazil, and that market carries its own rhythm. However, India’s rhythm is different—faster, more ambitious, and driven by a collective digital aspiration. Companies here have ideas and scale, but what they need is a way to cut through complexity so they can focus on growth instead of operational challenges.

This is where Xvantage has become such an important part of our work. The platform wasn’t built to replace expertise or judgement; it was designed to take away the repetitive, fragmented tasks that drain time and energy. Partners can now manage cloud subscriptions, cybersecurity deployments, billing, and account information without navigating multiple tools. They have access to real-time insights that help them act quickly rather than wait for manual processes to catch up. Over time, this shift from coordination to intelligence becomes the very engine of velocity.

At the same time, India’s digital growth brings new responsibilities. Cloud adoption is rising, threats are becoming more sophisticated, and organizations want technology-led business solutions and a digital infrastructure that is scalable and flexible. To support this, we are strengthening capabilities across cloud marketplace services, cybersecurity, high-performance infrastructure, and lifecycle and supply chain operations. These are not just offerings for us—they form the backbone of how many businesses in India will operate in the new digital era of doing business.

The human aspect of leadership matters just as much. In Brazil, one of the achievements I valued the most was the cultural transformation our team accomplished together. Awards like Great Place to Work reflected more than recognition; they reflected people who felt empowered and trusted. As I lead Ingram Micro India, creating that same environment of clarity, respect, and collaboration remains a top priority. When teams feel supported, the impact naturally reaches partners and customers.

