The-trussed-bull-by-tyeb-mehta

Image And Text Courtesy: Saffronart

The Trussed Bull is one of the defining motifs of Tyeb Mehta’s career, serving as a potent symbol of the violence and anguish inherent in the human condition. Painted in 1956, this oil on canvas is his first major exploration of the subject. It is remarkable not only for its powerful imagery, but also Mehta’s ability to distil his subject into its essential elements. For him, the imagery of the trussed bull carried both a personal and a broader social significance: As a metaphor for humanity that has failed to realise its own potential, and as an expression of his own feelings and circumstance.

This painting also marked a new milestone in the history of Indian art. When the Trussed Bull appeared at Saffronart’s 25th Anniversary live auction in April 2025, it was sold for a record price of ₹61.8 crore ($7.27 million), nearly nine times its high estimate.

It was a new auction record for Mehta, making it his highest-priced work sold at auction worldwide and, at the time, the second most expensive work by an Indian artist ever sold at auction.