How US trade sanctions fueled China's innovation surge

It wasn’t supposed to happen. In January 2025, Chinese startup DeepSeek grabbed headlines with the release of a generative AI program to rival ChatGPT—using half the computing power and developed at a fraction of the cost.

“China shocked the world,” says Harvard Business School Assistant Professor Jaya Wen, especially since for years, the US had banned the export of the most advanced computer chips to China in hopes of preventing just that kind of breakthrough. “It turned out, China didn’t need the most advanced chips.”

The announcement took Silicon Valley by surprise, triggering a sharp sell-off that erased almost $600 billion from Nvidia’s market value overnight, the largest single-day market-cap loss ever recorded for a US company, in what venture capitalist Marc Andreessen called “AI’s Sputnik moment.”

Wen’s working paper, “Export Controls and Innovation in Sanctioned Countries,” may help explain why China surged ahead. Her research, updated in September, shows that export controls can unintentionally accelerate innovation in other parts of the world, since sanctions often spur companies in other countries to compensate for restricted access to key materials.

“There’s a big policy debate about export controls and sanctions,” says Wen. “First, do they work? And secondly, do they backfire?” By studying a cluster of sanctions placed on China nearly 20 years ago, the researchers found the answer to both questions was yes: While sanctions may work to reduce the supply of goods to other countries in the short run, they often backfire in the long run.

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