Meet The Jury: The bright minds who chose our FILA winners

“India's next generation of leaders are so promising. We looked for the courage to dare, the confidence to disrupt, the wisdom for timely course correction. We were focussed on how the go-to-market strategy was different and sustainable, with a profit visibility and trajectory.”

RITU ARORA, Country head (India), Allianz Services

“Companies in India are currently at a financially healthy space: All indicators point to an ability to invest and grow.”

AMISH MEHTA, Managing director and CEO, Crisil

“This is the sixth or seventh business cycle I'm experiencing in India, and governance standards have certainly gone up significantly. People feel value in governance—this has been outstanding in India in the past two decades.”

SANJEEV KRISHAN, Chairperson, PwC India

“We need a lot more risk-taking in India to realise the Vikasit Bharat goals. A lot more investment in R&D and innovation is the need of the hour, and that's something we wanted to see in the awards.”

AMIT CHANDRA, Chairperson, Bain Capital India

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