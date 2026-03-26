India’s informal and small business sector is relying less on hired workers, with the latest government data showing a broad-based decline in employment of paid staff between July-September and October-December 2025 quarter. Data also shows that informal sector businesses are increasingly relying on “Working Owners” to sustain operations.

The rise of the self-sustaining enterprise

Data from the quarterly survey of the unincorporated sector enterprises shows the share of hired workers among all worker types fell from 25.9 percent to 23.9 percent in the October-December 2025 quarter, a drop of two percentage points. Meanwhile, the share of working owners, those who run and work in their own establishments, rose from 60 percent to 62 percent, suggesting businesses are increasingly relying on owner-operated models rather than expanding their paid workforce.

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Meanwhile, the “Others” category, which includes unpaid family members, remained stagnant at 14 percent, indicating that the shift is purely a trade-off between hired employees and the business owners themselves.

This shift points to a broader trend of businesses tightening labour costs, possibly in response to muted demand or thinning margins.

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