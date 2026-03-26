Digitalisation surge: Internet usage hits 48 percent in informal sector

India’s unincorporated business sector is going digital at a rapid pace, with nearly half of all such establishments now using the internet, latest government data shows.

According to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), the share of unincorporated sector establishments using the internet rose to 48 percent in the October-December 2025 quarter, up sharply from 39 percent in the previous quarter. The 9 percentage point jump in a single quarter is the steepest in the year so far and is significant for a sector that has historically lagged in technology adoption.

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The digital leap

The trend has been consistently upward through 2025. Internet usage among these establishments stood at 34 percent in January-March 2025, which climbed to 36 percent in April-June, and then to 39 percent in July-September before the sharp acceleration in the final quarter. Over the course of the year, the share has grown by 14 percentage points, a notable shift for a sector comprising millions of small, owner-operated businesses which are neither registered under the Companies Act, 1956 nor under Companies Act, 2013.

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