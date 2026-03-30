Building trust and accountability in medical AI

Artificial intelligence in healthcare has advanced to the point where hospitals are using AI to identify potential cases of sepsis earlier, prioritise radiology queues, provide suggestions for chemotherapy treatments, and assist patients with post-discharge instructions. In addition, venture funding and enthusiasm from big tech companies have driven a $5 billion industry, projected to grow to as much as $50 billion by 2020.

However, while AI has been implemented across the country, there has not been a corresponding increase in the level of trust that patients and physicians place in its use within healthcare. The Collingridge Dilemma applies here as well: society often adopts new and exciting technologies before fully understanding their negative consequences. Once these consequences emerge, it becomes difficult to add guardrails to mitigate them.

The solution, therefore, is not to slow down the development of AI in medicine, but to operationalise assurance. This article outlines a practical agenda that uses both vendors and healthcare organisations to transform the amorphous “risk” of AI in healthcare into tangible, actionable items. Examples that clinicians and CIOs can use on Monday morning are outlined below.

The first step is to create an environment for collecting and managing the data required for medical models. The initial focus should be on documenting the source of the data. A critical concern is establishing data provenance before attempting to improve any model. To address this, healthcare organisations should require a written “data bill of materials” for each model they intend to implement.

This “bill of materials” should include specific details such as:

(a) the hospitals that contributed the data;

(b) the type of scanner(s) that produced the images;

(c) time frames and inclusion or exclusion criteria for patient selection; and

(d) how informed consent was obtained, or whether consent was waived.

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