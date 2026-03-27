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Photo of the day: S Jaishankar, French counterpart, discuss West Asia and Russia

Foreign ministers from the G7 will take part part in a two-day meeting with European nations and allies seeking to narrow differences with the US on the Middle East war while keeping other crises like

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 15:14 IST1 min
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France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot welcomes Indiaís Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar before a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting with Partner Countries for talks on Russia's war in Ukraine and the Middle East situation at the Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey in Cernay-la-Ville outside Paris, on March 26, 2026. Foreign ministers from the G7 will take part part in a two-day meeting with European nations and allies seeking to narrow differences with the US on the Middle East war while keeping other crises like Ukraine and Gaza high on the agenda. Photo by Alain Jocard / AFP
France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot welcomes Indiaís Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar before a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting with Partner Countries for talks on Russia's war in Ukraine and the Middle East situation at the Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey in Cernay-la-Ville outside Paris, on March 26, 2026. Foreign ministers from the G7 will take part part in a two-day meeting with European nations and allies seeking to narrow differences with the US on the Middle East war while keeping other crises like Ukraine and Gaza high on the agenda. Photo by Alain Jocard / AFP

First Published: Mar 27, 2026, 15:21

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