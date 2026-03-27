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Photo of the day: S Jaishankar, French counterpart, discuss West Asia and Russia
Foreign ministers from the G7 will take part part in a two-day meeting with European nations and allies seeking to narrow differences with the US on the Middle East war while keeping other crises like
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By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 15:14 IST1 min
First Published: Mar 27, 2026, 15:21Subscribe Now
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