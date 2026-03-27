This Week In AI: Social Media’s Big Tobacco Moment and AI’s Power Shift

In the early days, social media felt harmless—even joyful. It helped us stay in touch, share milestones, reconnect with old friends. Many millennials still remember life before it: Conversations that ended when you left the room, photos that lived in albums instead of feeds, a clear divide between real life and online life. Social media was something we used, not something that shaped how we lived.

Over time, that balance began to shift. As platforms grew more powerful—and more profitable—the pull to stay online grew stronger. Today, the average person spends over two hours a day on social media, accounting for more than a third of all time spent online globally. Teenagers spend far more. In the US, teens now average nearly five hours a day on social platforms, with the heaviest users significantly more likely to report anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

India is no exception—if anything, the shift has been faster. A national LocalCircles survey found that 60 percent of Indian children aged 9 to 17 spend more than three hours a day on social media or gaming platforms, with a sizeable minority online for six hours or more. Mental health professionals across the country have linked prolonged, late night scrolling to sleep disruption, anxiety, attention issues, and rising depressive symptoms among teenagers—particularly girls. In less than a decade, social media in India has moved from novelty to a default environment for millions of young users.

What’s changed isn’t just the amount of time spent online, but how platforms are designed. Endless scrolling, algorithm driven recommendations, push notifications, and short video loops aren’t accidental features; they are engineered to keep users engaged for as long as possible. Increasingly, some young people find themselves living for their “reel life”—chasing likes, views, and validation—while real world routines, relationships, and boundaries quietly erode.

This week, those long running concerns crossed a critical threshold. A US jury ruled—for the first time—that social media companies can be legally responsible for harm caused by addictive design. In a landmark verdict, Meta and YouTube were found liable for building products that encouraged compulsive use and contributed to serious mental health consequences in a young user—a decision many are already calling the tech industry’s “Big Tobacco moment”.

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