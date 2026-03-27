Leading from the front
A selection from the last 15 years of the Forbes India Leadership Awards captures the flavour of what it takes to stay at the top
By Forbes India
Mar 27, 2026, 13:37 IST2 min
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Manish Sabharwal, co-founder and chairman, Team Lease, won the Entrepreneur with Social Impact award
Below:
2/23
(Left to right) Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with actor Shah Rukh Khan and Vinita Bali of Britannia Industries, who won the award for Woman Leader of the Year. Photo by Forbes India Photo Team
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3/23
N Chandrasekaran of TCS, who won the Best CEO - Private Sector award, with Entrepreneur for the Year Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group.
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5/23
Entrepreneur for the Year Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group
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Top: Shikha Sharma of Axis Bank, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with PRS Oberoi of the Oberoi Group (right) and Zia Mody of AZB & Partners
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7/23
Above: PRS Oberoi with Sun Pharmaceutical’s Dilip Shanghvi, who won the award for Entrepreneur for the Year
8/23
Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, who won the Entrepreneur for the Year award, with Arundhati Bhattacharya, who won the Best CEO - Public Sector award for leading SBI
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9/23
Right: Entrepreneurs for the Year Vinita (left) & Nilesh Gupta (right) of Lupin with Shefali Gupta (centre)
Below: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who won the award for Outstanding Startup of the Year
10/23
Above: Nestle’s Suresh Narayanan was Best CEO - MNC, here seen with wife Rajitha Suresh
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