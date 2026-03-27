- India's jobless rate steady at 3.1 percent in 2025
- Graduate unemployment remains high at 11.2 percent
- Labour force participation slips to 59.3 percent in 2025
India’s unemployment edged lower in 2025, even as labour force participation slipped and educated workers faced a tougher market than most, shows the recently released annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).
India’s unemployment problem isn’t getting worse. Data shows the overall unemployment rate holding at 3.1 percent in 2025, flat from 2023 and marginally below the 3.2 percent recorded in 2024. While joblessness among the youth also dipped into single digits, data suggests that structural challenges, particularly for the highly educated, remain persistent.
Joblessness among the young
Youth unemployment is following the broader trend. For instance, among those aged 15-29, unemployment has dipped to 9.9 percent in 2025—the first time it has fallen below 10 percent in four years since 2022. This figure is also a modest improvement from 10.9 percent in 2022.
Educated but still unemployed
The report shows that the ‘educated unemployment’ trap persists. While the general unemployment rate for those aged 15 and above sits at a lower 3.1 percent, the numbers are much higher for those with higher degrees.
Among graduates, the unemployment rate stands at 11.2 percent, more than three times the national average. Rural graduates fare worse at 11.8 percent, compared to 10.6 percent for their urban counterparts. Post-graduates see similar trends, with an unemployment rate of 10 percent. Those with only secondary education or above clock in at 6.5 percent, lower than those with degrees.
The data reinforces a persistent structural mismatch that India is producing more educated workers than its formal economy can readily absorb.
Participation slips
After rising sharply from 56.1 percent in 2022 to 59.8 percent in 2023, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) has now slipped for two consecutive years—falling to 59.3 percent in 2025. Among the 15-29 age group, participation has dropped to 46 percent after peaking at 46.3 percent in 2024.
Why are people staying out?
The survey sheds light on who is sitting out of the workforce and why. Nearly half—46.5 percent—cite a desire to continue studying.
Though the desire to continue studies is the dominant factor nationwide, it is significantly more pronounced in the rural areas, accounting for 48.5 percent of the inactive rural population compared to 42.9 percent in cities.
Another 29.1 percent point to caregiving and domestic responsibilities, a figure that rises sharply to 35.4 percent in urban areas, likely reflecting women’s disproportionate burden of home-making commitments. This figure was nearly 10 percentage points higher than their rural counterparts (25.8 percent). This urban spike highlights the double burden and the lack of accessible support systems for childcare and eldercare in India’s cities.
First Published: Mar 27, 2026, 18:38Subscribe Now