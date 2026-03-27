India’s unemployment edged lower in 2025, even as labour force participation slipped and educated workers faced a tougher market than most, shows the recently released annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

India’s unemployment problem isn’t getting worse. Data shows the overall unemployment rate holding at 3.1 percent in 2025, flat from 2023 and marginally below the 3.2 percent recorded in 2024. While joblessness among the youth also dipped into single digits, data suggests that structural challenges, particularly for the highly educated, remain persistent.

Joblessness among the young

Youth unemployment is following the broader trend. For instance, among those aged 15-29, unemployment has dipped to 9.9 percent in 2025—the first time it has fallen below 10 percent in four years since 2022. This figure is also a modest improvement from 10.9 percent in 2022.

Educated but still unemployed

The report shows that the ‘educated unemployment’ trap persists. While the general unemployment rate for those aged 15 and above sits at a lower 3.1 percent, the numbers are much higher for those with higher degrees.

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