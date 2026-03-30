Rising land prices and the challenges of acquisition are increasingly shaping the way developers think about their projects. A recent report by Square Yards indicates that land prices, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, could rise between 25 percent and 100 percent over the next two to four years. At the same time, construction costs are also expected to climb, with a JLL report estimating a 3 to 5 percent increase in 2026.

Developers are thus rethinking traditional formats and opting for mixed-use developments as a strategic response. The idea is simple: To provide convenience in a single space, so people might not need to step out.

For developers, this is seen as an economic choice. As Jitender Yadav, Director of Roots Developers, describes it, the model is the “industry’s answer to rising land costs and urban dwellers’ demand for frictionless living.”

Rajat Khandelwal, group CEO of Tribeca Developers, calls it the “natural evolution of how people want to live. The goal is simple: to create spaces where living is relevant across all segments, adapted to the needs of each micro-market.”

This also reflects a change in how real estate is being conceptualised. Aman Sarin, Director & CEO, Anant Raj Limited, points to the move away from conventional formats. “Real estate is now moving beyond single-use format. There is a shift towards projects that bring all these things together. The idea is to create a low-density, gated work-live-play environment suited to an evolving lifestyle,” he says.

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