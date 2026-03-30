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Noida International Airport takes off

Rs 29,560 crore greenfield project set to boost NCR connectivity, with operations expected between April and May 2026 and capacity scaling to 70 million passengers annually

By Vasudha Mukherjee
Mar 30, 2026, 17:16 IST2 min
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PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the airport on March 28, 2026. The number of airports in India has increased to over 160 today from 74 before 2014. Once this and Ayodhya airport are fully operational, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India with five international airports.
Photo by PIB
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A Rs 29,560 crore infrastructure project
Spread across 1,334 hectares, Noida International Airport is being developed in four phases with an investment of Rs 29,560 crore, making it one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects.
Photo by PIB
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Leadership behind the project
Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, is leading the development and operations. The project is being implemented by Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) on behalf of the UP government, with development and operations led by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a 40-year concession.
Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
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Located along the Yamuna Expressway
Located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport will integrate with metro, rail, bus, and road networks through a planned multi-modal transport hub.
Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
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Twelve million annual passenger capacity
Phase 1 of the airport is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually, with capacity expected to scale to 30 million in Phase 2 and up to 70 million passengers per year at full build-out.
Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
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Terminal and runway plans
The airport will begin operations with one terminal (T1) spanning nearly 138,000 sqm and one runway (3,900 metres). At full expansion, it will feature two terminals and two runways. T1 includes 10 domestic boarding gates with aerobridges, 2 domestic bus gates, 2 international aerobridge gates, and 1 flexible swing gate for mixed operations.
Photo courtesy NIA
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Airport to handle 30 aircraft movements per hour
The airport is designed to handle up to 30 aircraft movements per hour on its initial runway, indicating high air traffic control efficiency and future scalability. Phase 1 includes 28 aircraft parking stands, with long-term plans to scale up to around 200 stands as the airport expands.
Photo courtesy NIA
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Self-baggage drops and automated boarding
Terminal 1 will feature 48 check-in counters, 20 self-baggage drop facilities, and DigiYatra-enabled biometric boarding to streamline passenger flow.
Photo courtesy NIA
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Retail and dining
The terminal will feature around 3,500 square metres of retail space. Duty-free and retail operations are being curated by Heinemann Asia Pacific and BWC Forwarders, while food and beverage services will be operated by Travel Food Services and HMSHost India.
Photo courtesy NIA
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Airport design
The airport's design is inspired by the ghats of Varanasi and traditional havelis. The terminal features high ceilings, a wavy roofline, and an open-air courtyard. These features have been designed to enhance passenger comfort.
Photo courtesy NIA
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