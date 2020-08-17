  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Heavy rain ravages Jaipur

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 17, 2020 11:39:56 AM IST
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:48:14 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1228073557Vehicles buried in landslide rubble following heavy rainfall being salvaged at Sundar Nagar Ganesh Vihar colony, Lal Dungari, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Aug 16,2020.

Image: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

