Photo of the Day: Holy month amid a pandemic

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 12, 2021 11:14:13 AM IST
Updated: Apr 12, 2021 02:05:33 PM IST

ramadan_bgA woman visits the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque ahead of the start of Islam's holy month of Ramadan in Banda Aceh on April 12, 2021.

Image: Chaideer Mahyuddin/ AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

