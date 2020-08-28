  1. Home
Photo of the Day: NEET-JEE protesters face lathi charge

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 28, 2020 11:20:55 AM IST
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:03:29 PM IST

jee entrance exams_bgLathi charge on Samajwadi Party workers during a protest demanding the cancellation of NEET and JEE entrance exams due to Covid-19 on August 27, 2020 in Lucknow, India

Image: Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

