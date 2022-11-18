Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  4. Photo of the day: New beginnings

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 18, 2022 02:21:06 PM IST
Updated: Nov 18, 2022 02:31:24 PM IST

Photo of the day: New beginningsSkyroot Aerospace made history by launching India's first privately developed rocket Vikram-S successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on November 18, 2022. The successful launch of the half-tonne rocket marks the entry of the private sector into the Indian space program, which has so far, remained government-controlled and funded. 

Image: ISRO / AFP

