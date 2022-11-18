Photo of the day: New beginnings

Skyroot Aerospace made history by launching India's first privately developed rocket Vikram-S successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on November 18, 2022. The successful launch of the half-tonne rocket marks the entry of the private sector into the Indian space program, which has so far, remained government-controlled and funded.Image: ISRO / AFP
