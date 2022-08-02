Photo of the day: Preps for the Diamond jubilee

A customer buys an Indian national flag from a post office’s sales counter in New Delhi on August 2, 2022. As part of the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence, the flags are being sold at post offices and fair-price shops. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by Indian authorities urges citizens to display the flag at homes and on social media profiles.Image: Prakash Singh / AFP
