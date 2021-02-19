  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Rail roko

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 19, 2021 11:27:16 AM IST
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 11:36:13 AM IST

farmers protests_bgFarmers block railway tracks as part of protests against farm laws, in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, February 18, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui 

