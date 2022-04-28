  1. Home
Photo of the day: Ready to replace

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 28, 2022 01:15:56 PM IST
Updated: Apr 28, 2022 01:23:16 PM IST

An installation reading "We will substitute", made up of the first letters of the names of companies that announced their exit from Russia, or suspension of activities there, is seen in the street in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2022. 
Image: Anton Vaganov / Reuters

