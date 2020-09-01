  1. Home
Photo of the day: Restaurants prep to reopen in Unlock 4.0

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 1, 2020 11:58:37 AM IST
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 12:27:48 PM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1228288120Employees sanitise the hotel premises, at Le Meridien Hotel ahead of its reopening in Unlock 4.0, on August 31, 2020 in New Delhi, India. 

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

