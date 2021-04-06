Photo of the Day: Silent island

Police patrolling at the Gateway of India, as a lockdown has been imposed in public spaces to curb the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Investing in hidden tech gems
As Covid-19 cases rise to record levels, India is staring at serious economic uncertainty
Joe Biden's $2 trillion plan: Where will it come from, where will it go
Clover: Uprooted to deep rooted
Nestlé India: Inside the city slicker's rural gambit
Photo of the Day: Just another Sunday in Mumbai
America's record-setting stimulus could power a rebound in other countries
He built a $10 billion investment firm. It fell apart in days
The new marketing currency: Brand trust
Photo of the Day: Easter Vigil
In the limelight: Pratik Gandhi, 15 years in the making
Freshly plucked: Our pick of the most exotic teas this season
Ten interesting things we read this week
How rich countries got to the front of the vaccine line
Famine stalks Yemen, as war drags on and foreign aid wanes