  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Silent island

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 6, 2021 11:25:42 AM IST
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 11:47:16 AM IST

gateway_02_bgPolice patrolling at the Gateway of India, as a lockdown has been imposed in public spaces to curb the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai.

Image: Deepak Turbhekar for Forbes India

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Investing in hidden tech gems