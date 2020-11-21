  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Spot the Dog has a friendly reminder

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 21, 2020 10:33:36 AM IST
Updated: Nov 21, 2020 10:38:04 AM IST

spot the dog_bg'Spot the Dog' statue is seen with a giant face mask at the Kimmel Pavilion outside Hassenfeld Childrens Hospital at NYU Langone in New York City, United States on November 19, 2020.

Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
RBI working group proposes dramatic changes to Indian banking
Ten interesting things we read this week