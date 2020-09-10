  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Tanker plane takes on California's bobcat fire

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 10, 2020 11:30:00 AM IST
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 11:35:09 AM IST

california fire_bgA tanker plane makes a Phos-Chek fire retardant drop in the San Gabriel Mountains during the Bobcat Fire in Monrovia on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Image: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Covid-19 furloughs are getting the job done
He loves Pakistani cricket. It doesn't love him back