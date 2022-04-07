On the occasion of World Health Day, a staff member of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention demonstrates home aerobics on a live streaming platform in Handan, Hebei Province, China, on April 7, 2022.
Image: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
