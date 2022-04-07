  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: World Health Day 2022

Photo Of The Day: World Health Day 2022

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 7, 2022 03:20:03 PM IST
Updated: Apr 7, 2022 03:46:38 PM IST

On the occasion of World Health Day, a staff member of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention demonstrates home aerobics on a live streaming platform in Handan, Hebei Province, China, on April 7, 2022.
Image: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Amazon workers who won a union their way are inspiring change in labour movements
Can venture capital attract human capital? The role of investors' reputations