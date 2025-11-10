Advertisement
Photo of the day | Lenskart IPO: Off to a shaky start
Despite the hype surrounding the IPO over the past few weeks, Lenskart's stock market debut was tepid, opening lower than its issue price. Co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal (centre) is seen here with t
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 17:46 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
First Published: Nov 10, 2025, 17:50Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Special-report /
- Photo-of-the-day /
- Photo-of-the-day-lenskart-ipo-off-to-a-shaky-start
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement